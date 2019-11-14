Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen vehicle, suspects

According to Captain Drew David, the Public Information officer, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively attempting to locate a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a 2011 GMC Sierra two-door pick-up truck, white in color (bearing VIN 1GTN1TEX0BZ454239 displaying LA license B764940).

The vehicle was stolen from a residence off Kristin Road, north of Kaplan. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside and was parked inside of the owner’s shop, which was also burglarized. The owner advised that there is a large dent with blue paint transfer on the rear of the front passenger fender of the vehicle and a diamond plate toolbox in the bed of the truck.

Subjects involved are described as two white males and possibly one white female.

Video surveillance from the Youngsville area revealed that occupants in the stolen vehicle were also involved in vehicle burglaries within that city.

If anyone locates the whereabouts of the vehicle or knows the identity of the possible suspects, please contact Sergeant Shay Hargrave at 337-898-4403. When the vehicle is located, please contact VPSO so the vehicle can be processed. The vehicle is listed in NCIC as stolen.