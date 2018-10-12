Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office working residential burglaries

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon. on Oct. 10, 2018, the Sheriff’s Office responded to seven residential (kick in) Burglaries in the Abbeville, Kaplan and North Vermilion areas.

The investigation is in the early stages but Sheriff Couvillon says that TVs, hand guns, jewelry and a safe were taken from these burglaries and detectives are actively and

aggressively investigating these crimes.

Sheriff Couvillon says that detectives are currently searching for an older model 2008-2013 white chevy 4-door pickup truck with possible 20-22” chrome rims occupied by four (4) black males which are believed to be responsible for all of these crimes based on evidence recovered from the different crime scenes.

Detectives are coordinating their efforts with the Acadia and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Offices, as well as the Carencro Police Department in an attempt to identify those individuals responsible for these crimes.

If anyone has any information with regards to these residential Burglaries you are urged to contact the Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations Division at (337)898-4403.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation moves forward.