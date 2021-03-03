Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Deputy, man each shot during incident in Abbeville

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on March 3, 2021, Louisiana State Police was requested by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to assist with a shooting incident involving one of their deputies. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Greene Avenue in Abbeville. Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

The initial investigation by detectives shows that the deputy was attempting to serve an order of protective custody within the city limits of Abbeville with assistance from the Abbeville Police Department.

Shortly after arrival, the deputy and officers came under fire from the suspect and took cover at a patrol vehicle. The deputy was then struck by one of the shots from the suspect. As the suspect stood in the roadway aiming a rifle at the deputy and officers, the deputy returned fire striking and fatally wounding the suspect. The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is processing the scene. This is an active investigation and updates will be released as they become available.