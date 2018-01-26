Vermilion Parish students on McNeese State University’s Honor Roll, President’s Lists

McNeese State University recently announced students who made President’s List and Honor Roll for the 2017 fall semester.

To be on the President’s Honor List an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also provided that student was on the President’s Honor List the previous semester.

The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.

The President’s Honor List is as follows:

ABBEVILLE:

Demi L. Boudreaux

Audrey D. Gaspard

Aaron M. McCain

Andrew G. Vallot

DELCAMBRE:

Courtney M. Leblanc

ERATH:

Lani Roy

Shanna Marie Vincent

KAPLAN:

Kailey R. Lejeune

Katelyn M. Richard

Kody Alec Romero

Honor Roll for area students is as follows:

ABBEVILLE:

Blair A. Hebert

Ali A. Prejean

Bailey R. Roy

Kyle M. Zenon

DELCAMBRE:

Allison C. Broussard

Alexa C. Grossie

Shauna Marie Sonnier

ERATH:

Morgan S. Lemaire

Courtney N. Theriot

Kelsey R. Yates

GUEYDAN:

Canaan J. Delhomme

Keigan R. Hanks

Kinsey M. Istre

Madison K. Lege

Madison P. Lepretre

Brandi LeJeune Reed

Mason P. Reed

Olivia A. Richard

Mallory K. Vallo

KAPLAN:

Jakayla M. Broussard

Shelbee Angelle Leger

Abby G. Miller

Kelsey R. Trahan

MAURICE:

Taylor Renee' Hoke

Aimee N. Perry