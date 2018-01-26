Vermilion Parish students on McNeese State University’s Honor Roll, President’s Lists

Fri, 01/26/2018 - 10:54am Shaun Hearen

McNeese State University recently announced students who made President’s List and Honor Roll for the 2017 fall semester.
To be on the President’s Honor List an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also provided that student was on the President’s Honor List the previous semester.
The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.

The President’s Honor List is as follows:

ABBEVILLE:
Demi L. Boudreaux
Audrey D. Gaspard
Aaron M. McCain
Andrew G. Vallot

DELCAMBRE:
Courtney M. Leblanc

ERATH:
Lani Roy
Shanna Marie Vincent

KAPLAN:
Kailey R. Lejeune
Katelyn M. Richard
Kody Alec Romero

Honor Roll for area students is as follows:

ABBEVILLE:
Blair A. Hebert
Ali A. Prejean
Bailey R. Roy
Kyle M. Zenon

DELCAMBRE:
Allison C. Broussard
Alexa C. Grossie
Shauna Marie Sonnier

ERATH:
Morgan S. Lemaire
Courtney N. Theriot
Kelsey R. Yates

GUEYDAN:
Canaan J. Delhomme
Keigan R. Hanks
Kinsey M. Istre
Madison K. Lege
Madison P. Lepretre
Brandi LeJeune Reed
Mason P. Reed
Olivia A. Richard
Mallory K. Vallo

KAPLAN:
Jakayla M. Broussard
Shelbee Angelle Leger
Abby G. Miller
Kelsey R. Trahan

MAURICE:
Taylor Renee' Hoke
Aimee N. Perry

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2018