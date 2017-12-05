Vermilion Parish Teachers of the year announced

During the same week students went through the interview process for their top yearly accolades, the Vermilion Parish School System announced the honorees who help make those students so successful.

Earning recognition as Vermilion Parish Teachers of the Year are Herod Elementary School’s Darbi Conca, Erath Middle School’s Amy Suire and North Vermilion High School’s Jacqueline Alleman.

Conca is in her third year as a third-grade teacher at Herod Elementary in Abbeville.

“It’s a great honor to have been chosen for this award,” Conca said. “I am so blessed to work for the Vermilion Parish School Board because of the ongoing support that they provide to their teachers as well as having so many other wonderful educators to collaborate with.

“I know that I wouldn’t have been considered for this award if I didn’t have the most amazing students who rise to my high expectations every day.”

Conca said she became a teacher to help make a positive impact in her students’ lives. Herod Principal Lysonia Robertson said that is evident in the work Conca puts in each day.

“She is an intelligent and hard working teacher,” Robertson said. “She works diligently to plan and prepare lessons for her students and spends many hours outside of the 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. workday studying content and analyzing student data. I strongly believe she wants what’s good for children and her goal is to do what is right for them.

“Mrs. Darbi is an extremely compassionate teacher. She cares for her students and encourages them to work hard even when the work is hard.”

Suire is a 7th grade English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher at EMS.

“The honor is such a special validation of my accomplishments in my teaching career,” Suire said. “It has challenged me to exceed my own expectations!”

Melanie Alleman, a fellow teacher at Erath Middle, said Suire is “most deserving” of this honor.

“She is an incredible educator who has greatly impacted the lives of countless students,” Alleman said. “Amy always goes the extra mile to ensure that her students have a variety of activities to keep them engaged and excited about learning.

“She is very caring, compassionate and treats each child as if he or she were her own.”

Jacqueline Alleman is an English teacher at NVHS.

“It fills me with gratitude to be recognized for what I love doing. For me, the top honor in teaching is watching my students blossom,” Alleman said. “I feel rewarded every day just by knowing that my students, their families, and my colleagues trust that I am doing everything I can to help our kids learn and grow. Ultimately, my job is to ensure our future. And so, I believe in kids. I believe ALL students can and will succeed. In this career, failure is not an option. This is just what teaching is.

“I’m honored to represent Vermilion Parish. We are Vermilion!”

Jeri Landry, who works with Alleman at North Vermilion, said Alleman is indeed one of the best in Vermilion.

“Ms. Alleman finds the courage and inner strength to encourage her students to become the best they can be,” Landry said. “She does not accept mediocrity from herself, nor will she accept it from her students.”