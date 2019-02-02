Vermilion Parish Tourist Commission captures Louisiana Travel Association 2019 Louey Award

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) introduced the Vermilion Parish Tourist Commission as the winner of the Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget up to $499,999) during its Annual Meeting on Jan. 24 in Alexandria.

The “Louey Awards” honor and showcase individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry

“We are excited to be a winner of this award and to be recognized for all of our efforts in promoting Vermilion Parish’s tourism assets throughout the US and the world,” Alison Miller, VPTC Executive Director said. “Being selected in a category for annual budgets right under $500,000 is impressive considering our annual total budget is less than $60,000.”

This is the third time Vermilion Parish Tourism Commission has received this award. In 2009 and 2014, VPTC competed against tourism bureaus with budgets up to $250,000.

The LTA Louey Award winners also include: Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau, Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget from $500,000 to $999,999); Louisiana Northshore, Outstanding Convention and Visitors Bureau/Tourist Commission of the Year (budget of $1 million and higher); Cajun Bayou Food Trail campaign from Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, Tourism Campaign/Promotion of the Year; Loyal Blue Weekends from Ruston Lincoln CVB, Festival/Event of the Year; Kent Plantation House, Attraction of the Year; Baton Rouge Marriott, Accommodation of the Year/Full-Service Lodging; Courtyard Lake Charles, Accommodation of the Year/Limited-Service Lodging; Blue Heron Bed & Breakfast, Accommodation of the Year/Bed & Breakfast; Jacques Rodrigue of Blue Dog Café, Restaurateur of the Year; Cajun Palms RV resort, Campground RV/Park of the Year; Senator Sharon Hewitt, Governmental Friend of Tourism; Representative Cameron Henry, Governmental Friend of Tourism; Wynne Waltman, Victor Profis Travel Media; Morgan Moss with The Myrtles Plantation, Rising Star; Governor Kathleen Blanco, Will Mangham Tourism Lifetime Achievement.

About the Louisiana Travel Association, LTA

LTA is a trade association leading and strengthening Louisiana’s vibrant tourism industry through promotion, education and advocacy on behalf of our members. Tourism generated $1.8 billion for Louisiana in 2017 and employs more than 236,000 people throughout the state. For more information, visit LouisianaTravelAssociation.org.