Vermilion Parish voters help Hensgens win District 26 Senate seat

Bob Hensgens will be heading to the Louisiana Senate. The longtime Vermilion Parish Representative won the District 26 Senate Seat after Tuesday’s win over Jerry Gaspard and Jean Menard. Hensgens will move to Senate when Sen. Jonathan Perry, who will be joining the Third Circuit Court of Appeal, steps down in December.

“What an outcome - what a night!,” Hensgens exclaimed. “I can’t thank everyone enough for the trust they have shown in me with this election victory! Thanks to my family who has done without me for many hours. Their support has been incredible! We ran this campaign the old fashioned way with “meet and greets”, no television, nor radio. That kind of race takes dedicated supporters to do so much work. They have put much effort in this campaign over the last few months. Thanks to all my friends and loyal supporters! To all the voters in District 26 this outcome is more than I expected. You make the work worth it! From Church Point to Erath, and Gueydan to Sunset and all in between you have made this campaign the most fun I have ever experienced. I want to give a special shout out to one of my opponents, Mr. Gerry Gaspard, Gerry was called to run this election and he ran it with dignity and grace! I am so glad to have been able to get to know him! I am so fired up, I can’t wait to officially start serving Senate District 26 starting on December the 9th, and continuing to work and gain more of the people’s support!

“Again, thanks to everyone involved, November 6,, 2018 has been a great day for me. Tomorrow the work begins!”