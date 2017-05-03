Vermilion Parish weather update: Damage to structures, power outage in Pecan Island

In an update to the weather conditions in Vermilion Parish, Sheriff Mike Couvillon says that reports of hail damage to structures in Pecan Island has been confirmed as well as power outage.

Sheriff Couvillon says between mile post 91 and mile post 92 in Pecan Island there is a significant amount of hail on the roadway and DOTD has been notified.

According to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a Tornado was located over Esther or near Forked island in Vermilion Parish moving northeast at 15mph.

Radar indicated rotation, however at 10:00am this morning no confirmed Tornado had been identified.

The national Weather Service says that this Tornado warning was in effect until 10:15 a.m.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon says that until this weather system has passed through the area residents are urged to seek shelter and avoid driving in these conditions.

As of this time there have no reports of any structural damage, power outage, or down power lines and/or trees across any roadways in Vermilion Parish, however, once the weather has become stable deputies will be making damage assessments.