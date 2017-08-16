Vermilion Parish will conduct aerial mosquito spraying

Vermilion Parish Mosquito Control will be applying mosquito adulticide by airplane from time to time, based on mosquito surveillance in various areas of Vermilion Parish.

Most applications will occur at, or immediately after sunset. Early morning applications are possible in the hours preceding dawn.

Aerial adulticiding is used in conjunction with integrated mosquito management to combat nuisance populations of mosquitoes, as wells as the diseases they vector to humans and animals.

If you believe that you are especially sensitive to the slightest exposure to insecticide, please do not stay outdoors if you hear the plan near or after dusk, or in the early morning hours before dawn.

Although the application rate is ultra low, it is advisable not to look upwards during the application period.