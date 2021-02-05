Vermilion Police Jury ranks 2021 bridge repairs; Jude Road No. 1, South Hospital No. 2

For those who travel on South Hospital Drive and have to take detours due to a bridge being out, it looks like ya’ll will continue to take that same detour for at least the next five to six months.

The bridge on South Hospital Drive has been closed for just over six weeks, and traffic has detoured three to five miles.

On Monday night, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury prioritized a list of bridges that needed to be repaired. There are 17 bridges on the list. The total cost to repair the 17 bridges is estimated to be $1.4 million.

The bridges are ranked, and the bridge on South Hospital is ranked No. 2 on the list. The estimated cost to repair the concrete bridge is around $90,000.

According to the list turned in to the police jury, South Hospital Drive Bridge is the most traveled bridge out of the 17 bridges. An average of 730 vehicles travels over the bridge each day.

The bridge that made the top of the list is the concrete bridge on Jude Road, which is located south of Erath. There is an average of 490 vehicles that travel on the bridge per day.

It is estimated to cost $150,000 to repair the cement bridge. Out of the 17 bridges on the list, $150,000 is the highest cost.

There are eight out of the 17 bridges that will cost $45,000 to repair.

The bridge on Moneaux Road, which ranks No. 12 on the list, will cost the police jury $145,000 because it is a combination of cement and timber.

The state closed the 17 bridges because of safety reasons. Some have been closed for more than a year.