Vermilion Sheriff’s deputies working to identify man seen with weapon in wooded area near Maurice/Milton

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, shortly after 7 a.m. Monday morning. A call was received in reference to a suspicious male subject with a long gun in the area of Kirk Road and Morton Road in the Maurice/Milton area.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to establish visual contact and communication for a brief period of time with the subject but could not obtain a positive identification before the subject entered a wooded area. At this time, the sheriff's office does not believe that this person has committed any felony crime but he may be trespassing on private properties.

Sheriff Couvillon says that law enforcements main objective at this point is simply to identify this person. Deputies are still in the area attempting to locate this person and identify him.

Sheriff Couvillon is asking the residents and motorists in the area of Kirk Road to please notify the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office if they see a white male, approximately 6 foot tall wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans walking along side the roadway. This person may or may not be carrying a rifle or shotgun.

Deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's office, Louisiana State Police, Maurice Police Dept, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are currently on scene and updates will be made available once more information is obtained.