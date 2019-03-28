Vermilion Superintendent Puyau applies for interim superintendent job

Vermilion Parish School Superintendent Jerome Puyau is throwing his name in the hat to be the interim superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System.

Puyau mailed his resume last week to the Lafayette School System. It had to be postmarked by March 20. All applications will remain in a post office box until April 1. Then the Lafayette School Board will call a meeting to review them and move on to interviews.

“The decision to update my resume to include my time as the Superintendent of the Vermilion Parish School System was difficult,” said Puyau. “However, I did not realize the most difficult decision was to actually submit the application. Vermilion is a great place to live, work and raise a family. My chances to actually become the Interim Superintendent is slim even though our district is one of the best districts in the state. Vermilion will continue to grow and prosper due to the people who make up each community of “Our Vermilion.”

Interim superintendent applicants must be state certified to serve as superintendent of schools in the State of Louisiana following state and board policy.

Puyau sent out emails to Vermilion Parish principals letting them know he applied.

He has been the superintendent for seven years and has helped raise the Vermilion Parish School System to a No. 4 statewide ranking.

The position Puyau is applying for is a temporary position. The applicant chosen would be under contract as interim superintendent from May 18, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

Don Aguillard is the current Lafayette School Superintendent, and he plans to retire. His contract with Lafayette ends May 17.