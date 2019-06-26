Vermilion well represented at Farm Bureau Convention

Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau Federation members and guests attended the 97th Annual La. Farm Bureau Convention June 20-23, at the Marriott in New Orleans.

Vermilion Parish was very well represented in many contests and received numerous awards this year.

Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau President, Bryan Simon accepted the Five Gold Star Award from La. Farm Bureau President, Ronnie Anderson.

This award is designed to recognize parish Farm Bureaus for outstanding program achievements which involve leaders and members in programs to meet the needs of farmers today and tomorrow.

Roslyn Simon, Vermilion Parish Women’s Committee Chairman accepted the Women’s Leadership Award of Excellence from Denise Cannatella and Ronnie Anderson. This state award recognizes the parish Women’s Committee with the most accomplishments across the state. Roslyn is also serving as a District Director for the La. Women’s Leadership Committee.

On behalf of the Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee, John and Leah McLain and Aaron and Jamie Lee accepted the YF&R Award of Merit. This award is presented to parish committees that promote and strengthen programs in the total Farm Bureau

organization and provide opportunities for training and leadership.

Vermilion had three individuals that competed in the Young Farmer & Rancher Contests. Leah McLain was a finalist in the Outstanding Young Farm Woman Contest. This contest is designed to recognize women for outstanding achievement in agriculture and promote leadership development.

Aaron Lee participated in the Discussion Meet. This competition is designed to show ones abilities to analyze agricultural issues and decide on solutions that best meet their needs.

Philip and Chelsie Domingues participated in the Achievement Award Contest. This contest is based on production agriculture and leadership achievement.

Vermilion had three students that competed in the Youth Contests. Nicholas LeBlanc, son of Steven and Manique LeBlanc competed in the Talent Contest.

Destiny Alarcon, daughter of Mark and Anita Alarcon competed in the Talk Meet Contest.

Victoria Roussel, daughter of Mark Roussel and Donise Girouard competed in the Queen’s Contest. For the first time since the 1960’s, Vermilion Parish Queen won the state title. Victoria has been training for this her entire life and her dream has finally come true. To say the least, Victoria is very excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to start this once in a lifetime journey as the 2019 La. Farm Bureau Queen. (By: Gwen Broussard, Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau Federation Assistant)