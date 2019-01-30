Veterans help local Coast Guard members

Located at the Port of Vermilion is a small search and rescue station operated by a unit of the United States Coast Guard. USCG Station Abbeville is part of the U. S. Coast Guard’s 8th District of the New Orleans Sector and is the home port of the 87 ft. patrol boat, the USCGC Pelican.

Established by the Congress of the United States on August 4, 1790, the Coast Guard of today is one of the five armed services of the United States.

However, unlike the U. S. Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy and Army which operate as parts of the United States Department of Defense, the Coast Guard is part of the Department of Homeland Security. The focus of the Coast Guard is maritime safety, maritime security and maritime stewardship.

The Coast Guard personnel stationed at the Port of Vermilion were, like other members of the Department of Homeland Security, without income during the recent shutdown of a portion of the federal government.

Notwithstanding any personal financial distress resulting from the shutdown, the Coast Guard personnel of USCG Station Abbeville continued with operations to maintain the security and safety of our coastal waters.

Recognizing that Station Abbeville’s Coast Guard personnel were faced with financial difficulties stemming from the shutdown, the Legionnaires of Vermilion Post 29, under the direction of Commander 3 Thomas B. Thompson, stepped in to provide assistance to the Coast Guard unit.

The Legionnaires amassed enough canned and dried food stuffs to fill 12 large boxes.

With the assistance of Super 1 Foods, the Legionnaires were also able to obtain a large amount of meat. The food was then provided to the Coast Guard Unit.

These efforts of the Vermilion Post 29 Legionnaires exemplify the mission of the American Legion to serve the needs of all veterans and their families and to fulfill our commitment to our community, state, and nation.