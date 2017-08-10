Volunteers of Abbeville General award Caroline David Healthcare Scholarship

Caroline David, daughter of Danielle and Lance David, is the most recent recipient of the Healthcare Scholarship awarded by the Volunteers of Abbeville General.

Caroline is a Junior Nursing Student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is expected to complete her degree in May 2019. She currently has an overall GPA of 3.30.

The Volunteers of Abbeville General present this scholarship to students meeting the following criteria: studies are in a healthcare field, student is a resident of Vermilion Parish and has reached a junior or senior status, and student has maintained at least a 3.0 GPA.

All students interested in this scholarship are asked to contact Ms. Gloria Pierce at 898-6494 or 898-6472.

The Volunteers of Abbeville General are currently accepting applications for volunteers to work one day/week Monday through Friday. They provide assistance to staff members and guests, as well as work in the Gift Shop. Anyone 18 years or older that would like to make a difference in the community in this way, while enjoying excellent benefits are asked to contact Ms. Gloria.