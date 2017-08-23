Voodoo All-Stars team named August ‘Citizens of the Month’

Councilwoman Melissa Guidry named the Kaplan All-stars Voodoo team as her August ‘Citizens of the Month.’ They are being recognized for their leadership and athletic skills.

This past summer, on the weekend of July 7-9, the Kaplan All-stars Voodoo Team competed on their home turf during the 2017 KYAA Summer Shootout, placing first in each teams division, 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U.

Congratulations to all of the players, coaches, parents and volunteers on such an amazing and successful season. May God continue to bless you with talent, heart and dedication.

A letter from Coach Bart - Have you ever had the opportunity to experience something that you truly loved to do?

Something that lit a fire in your belly and left you hungry for more?

Something that kept your blood pumping when you thought things could not get worse?

I have.

For six years I was fortunate to have the pleasure to lead the most amazing group of young ladies I have ever encountered onto the field of play. To guide them, shape them, and mold them into who they are today.

But the funny thing about it is I was never the one guiding, shaping and molding. The funny thing is they were the ones guiding, shaping and molding me.

That’s what this journey has meant to me. To see someone fight for what you believe in and day after day lay everything out on the line for you is a life changing event.

This team has changed my life. I am not the person I was six years ago. This team has taught me that life is not only about me. It is about the people around you and how you treat those people on a day to day basis can not only determine their lives, but can determine your life. For that I can never repay them, for that I am forever grateful.

We started six years ago with 12 young ladies who were just trying to figure out the game of fastpitch softball. It was tough, at times it was brutal, but they never gave up, they never gave in and today we stand with four age groups of 50+ young ladies all representing the same goals in life. It is truly amazing to watch how the younger girls look up to the older age groups. I have told my team countless times that the one thing I hope they get out of this entire experience is that you are never too young to be a role model. You are never too young to have a positive impact on someone else’s life.

I have forged so many friendships through this process including C.J. Chargois, David Packard, Ryan Hebert, Anthony Sistrunk, Wendy Smith, Johnathan Hebert, Jeremy Richard, Amber Primeaux, Seth Abshire, Brandt Mouton, Marcus and Danielle Greene and Vernon Landry. Thank you for believing it what we have built. These people have gone above and beyond what should be expected from coaches. They have bought into what I believe can be accomplished by a youth recreation sports program. They have emotionally invested themselves into the children of this community and have proven that a united community can accomplish anything.

So what do you say at the end of such an amazing journey?

What do you say after completing something so life changing?

What do you say after watching someone laying it all out on the line for you?

The only two things that come to mind are thank you and I love each and everyone of you.