Wanted: Person to fill Fontana’s old school board seat

The Vermilion Parish School Board has an open seat in District E. You interested?

For the last 28 years, only two people have represented District E; they were Anthony Fontana (24 years) and Eric Moss (four years).Over the next few days, until Feb. 5, school board members are taking names of people who live in District E and want to replace Fontana, who resigned recently.

The term will be until the end of December at a salary of $800 a month.

District E is made of mostly the west end of Abbeville and extends to Coulee Kinney Road up to La. 696. Going west on La.14, the district line ends at the Vermilion Oaks Golf Course.

The district also encompasses VC/Mt. Carmel Elementary area, Godchaux Park, A.A. Comeaux, and Perry Drive towards Perry.

In the city limits, the district includes the court house, on both sides of the Vermilion River, part of Charity Street and part of subdivisions behind McDonald’s.

To qualify for the seat, you have to have lived in the district for a year.

President of the school board, Stacy Landry, said to contact a school board member in order for them to nominate you at the special Feb. 5 school board meeting.

Those who are nominated, according to Landry, will be able to address the school board. Then a vote is taken and the winner will be sworn in that night.

The seat became open when Fontana resigned from the school board two weeks ago. He wrote a letter announcing his resignation.

“Over the course of the last two years many things have occurred that made me think long and hard about resigning my seat,” he wrote in the letter. “...I made a promise to several board members and to our system that I would stay in office until the superintendent received a contract. I kept my promise.”

Fontana announced last year that he would not be running for re-election.