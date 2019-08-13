Wayne Touchet seeking re-election for District 5 Police Jury seat

I am pleased to announce I am seeking re-election to the Vermilion Parish Police Jury and ask the voters of District 5 to continue your support of my work on your behalf.

We live in the most special place in Louisiana. That is the result of those who have come before us and those who contribute today. In my role as an elected representative to the people in my district, and on behalf of all who live in Vermilion Parish, I am constantly reminded of the responsibility members of the Police Jury have to do the best we can; whether I am involved in maintaining service you expect or responding in times of impending natural disasters, response or recovery.

My goal for 16 years of public service has been to listen to and be responsive to the needs of the people I serve. That has never changed. If re-elected as your member of the Vermilion Parish Police

Jury, you have my promise that I will not lose sight of that goal. My wife Liz and I look forward to shaking as many hands as possible, to talking with as many of you as possible, and for the opportunity to continue to serve if the people of District 5 honor me with your vote.

Thanks,

Wayne Touchet

Paid for by

Wayne Touchet