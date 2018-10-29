Who’s that Girl?

You may have heard the name or perhaps you’ve seen her face on a billboard around Vermilion Parish, but Simone Cavalier is on the list as being one of the busiest, most successful women in Abbeville.

After marrying her high school sweetheart, Francis, Simone has been in and out of the work force, only to finally have found her niche. Some of her past work experiences and accomplishments include working in the NICU at Women’s and Children’s Hospital as a PCT, Instructing Funkie Fusion Classes at Snap Fitness, being crowned Ms. Louisiana Mardi Gras as well as Ms. Abbeville, even being a softball coach, mostly while staying busy studying at SLCC Lafayette and later transferring to UL.

Cavalier says that she feels that she was lucky enough in life to be able to have worked and participated in so many organizations. “My husband’s work was pretty steady, which allowed me to go on many adventures to find something that best suits my abilities, I was also able to travel a lot.” Cavalier has traveled many places in her adult life, mainly while being an assistant for Payton Rae; an aspiring country singer. “I had a blast meeting so many people, being able to be on the Ellen DeGeneres show, going to award shows, all of those experiences kind of made me want to be the person helping others achieve their dreams and goals, the way my experiences helped me.”

What was next? Cavalier is an advocate for MADD (mothers against drunk driving), stemming from her fathers’ sudden passing due to a drunk driver striking his vehicle. “I was so young, and my dad was taken from me, without warning” she says “If my story and my experience can help someone else realize that driving while drunk or under the influence jeopardizes someone’s life, then I have accomplished a lot.”

Cavalier was also on a Power lifting team, beating all of her previous goals and records constantly. “It built my physical strength as well as my mental strength. I was confident more than I ever was.” Cavalier seems to have made it a personal goal to out-do herself, reach further, and accomplish even more. That she did. Cavalier was given the opportunity to become a member of the Louisiana Cattle Festival and later becoming a board member, a position she still holds.

In 2016, Cavalier graduated from UL with a degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Child & Family Studies as well as a minor in Sociology; but it was not as easy as some may think. Although finishing college was her number one priority, Cavalier still managed being a brand new full time mom all while being a full time student, still being on the Cattle Board, and attending MADD events. But even this type of busy didn’t stop her from pursuing yet another goal; losing the baby weight.

Cavalier began Sensible Meals; which is a meal prep company which provided Cavalier with fresh, affordable, and convenient meals for her busy lifestyle. “I did research on this company before trying it, and there were so many great reviews and actual people who had amazing results” she says. “It was the perfect timing for me to not only lose the baby weight, but to also have quality time with my husband and our new baby.”

Sensible Meals not only provided Cavalier; and later her entire household, with convenient meals, but it also gave her the ability to work from home, doing something she enjoyed; which was helping others achieve a goal that so many people try to do; lose weight. “The meals worked for me” she says “they were really good and I was able to become a Head Ambassador for the product.”

With the company, it allows Cavalier to be financially secure, spend time with her family, and still be able to attend other events that require her attention. In fact, she had a little more time on her hands and decided to join The Kindness Revolution; a non- profit organization which raises awareness of kindness in schools and communities. Cavalier, who partnered with Ashlynn Broussard, visits schools around the Parish, painting walls of kindness, spreading love and positivity.

For years in the past, women have fought to have as many rights as men; voting, working, and the ability to lead. There aren’t many things in life, other than motherhood, that make women feel fiercer, stronger and more accomplished. Simone Cavalier has managed to go above and beyond for her family and for herself. Her legacy will be far and long. Her family could not be any more proud than they are, and there is no telling where she will stop to feel like she has done her job to contentment.

Francis Cavalier, Simone’s husband, couldn’t be any prouder than his wife. “Simone has done so much for a lot of people; sometimes too much” he says. “I am proud of her; more and more every day. She deserves an award for all she has done. She is an awesome wife, an incredible mom, and a very hardworking person that is so selfless. There is a lot I can say, but I will just say one more thing, she never gives up on something she sets her mind to; which says a lot about who she is.”