Williams booked for resisting officers, other charges

An Abbeville man is facing multiple charges after a recent traffic stop.

​On Jan, 19, 2021, at approximately 11:20 p.m. patrol officers of the Abbeville Police Department spotted a vehicle traveling on N. Washington Street near W. St. Victor Street.

Officers observed that the vehicle, despite it being almost 11:30 p.m., was traveling without any headlights on. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

​According to the officers, during the course of the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Gene Williams, III, of Abbeville, appeared to be extremely nervous, and kept attempting to reach towards the driver’s side door panel of the vehicle. Williams was asked to step out of the vehicle, and he complied. A backup officer arrived shortly thereafter. A records check showed that Williams had numerous arrests and convictions for various violent crimes and narcotics. Officers observed a handgun in plain view.

As they attempted to detain him, Williams began fighting with the officers. Williams attempted to flee on foot, but was caught after one of the officers deployed his taser.

While attempting to once again handcuff Williams, he began fighting and struck both officers. Williams was finally handcuffed and transported to Abbeville General Hospital due to Williams being shot with the taser. While at the hospital, officers located suspected marijuana and several MDMA pills inside a bottle in William’s pocket.

Williams was transported to the Abbeville Police Department, where he was booked on the following charges:

• Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

• Possession of Marijuana

• Possession of Schedule I Drugs (MDMA)

• Illegal Carrying of Weapons

• Resisting by Force (2 Counts)

• Battery on a Police Officer

Williams was then transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Chief of Police William Spearman would like to commend the officers on a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.