Wins by Broussard, White mean two women will serve on Abbeville City Council together for first time

Neither Terry Broussard nor Roslyn White set out to make history when each decided to run for a seat on the Abbeville City Council.

They each wanted to work hard for the people of the place they call home.

Sometimes making history is simply a happy coincidence.

Broussard defeated incumbent District D Councilman Wayne Landry on March 24, and White topped three others vying for the seat in District A. In doing so, this marks the first time two women will serve on the five-person council at the same time. The late Pam Gaspard previously served as the lone Councilwoman in the city’s long history.

Broussard and White will officially be sworn in on June 29.

White, who took 51 percent of the votes on Saturday, recognizes the significance of the moment as well as what it means moving forward.

“I would like to thank the citizens of District A for their overwhelming support,” White said. “Your vote clearly expresses your concern for the future of our city.

“Although it is important to acknowledge the significance of two women serving on the City Council for the first time in history, this vote was not about sex or race, it was about progress.”

Broussard said she appreciates the opportunity to be a part of this.

“It’s an awesome, awesome feeling,” Broussard said. “Women rock!”

However, like White, Broussard said when it comes down to what matters most, it is not about Councilman or Councilwoman, but what is best for the people who are being served.

“This is not my win,” Broussard said. “This is our win. District D won. I look forward to working with constituents and getting to know them. I am excited.

“I am excited to go to work for the people.”

And that means everyone who lives in Abbeville.

“I am going to work for my district,” Broussard said, “but I am going to work for what is best for the city. I understand that I was elected to represent District D, but we have to be concerned with the city as a whole.”

White agreed.

“Our community longs for growth and responsibility in government,” White said. “I think Saturday night was not just a victory for myself and Councilwoman Broussard but a victory for our City. I look forward to working with Mayor (Mark) Piazza and the rest of the Council to continue to improve to Abbeville and serve the needs of District A.”