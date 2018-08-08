Youngsville man arrested after killing two in Iberia Parish crash

IBERIA PARISH – Shortly before 6:30 pm on August 7, 2018, Troop I was notified of a fatal crash on US 90 west of LA 85. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Franklin, LA resident Abbie Sinitiere and her 1-year-old son.

The preliminary investigation revealed 25-year-old Dylan LeBlanc of Youngsville was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado westbound US 90. For unknown reasons, the Silverado ran off of the right side of the roadway causing LeBlanc to overcorrect. The Silverado began to rotate counterclockwise, crossing both westbound lanes and the center median. As the Silverado entered the eastbound lanes of US 90, it struck an eastbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica operated by Sinitiere.

Abbie Sinitiere was wearing a seat belt, but suffered fatal injuries. Her 1-year-old son Max Sinitiere was properly restrained in a child safety seat, but also suffered fatal injuries. Both were pronounced dead on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. Three other juvenile passengers in the Chrysler were properly restrained and sustained critical injuries. Dylan LeBlanc and his 41-year-old passenger were both wearing seat belts and sustained moderate injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, and an arrest warrant was issued for LeBlanc. On August 8th, 2018, Troopers placed LeBlanc under arrest on the warrant at the hospital, charging him with Vehicular Homicide (2 counts), Vehicular Negligent Injuring (4 counts), First Degree Feticide, and Reckless Operation. Upon release from the hospital he will be booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Despite the fact that impairment on her part is not suspected, a standard toxicology sample was obtained from Sinitiere and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.