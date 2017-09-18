Youngsville Woman Dies in Motorcycle Crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on US 90 westbound near the St. Martin / Iberia parish line.

The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Ruiella Carriere of Youngsville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 46-year-old Larry Bourque of Youngsville was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US 90. Carriere was a passenger on the motorcycle. For unknown reasons, Bourque failed to negotiate a right curve and the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway. The motorcycle traveled into the median and struck a sign causing Bourque and Carriere to be ejected off of the motorcycle.

Initially, Bourque and Carriere sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment. At approximately 11 p.m., Troopers were notified by medical personnel and informed that Carriere succumbed to her injuries. It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from Bourque and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Bourque and Carriere were wearing helmets, but the helmets were removed before Troopers arrived. Troopers are trying to determine if the helmets were DOT approved. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.

For more information on the Louisiana Motorcycle Safety, Awareness, and Operator Training Program, visit http://www.lsp.org/motorcycle.html.