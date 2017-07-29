North Vermilion's Tommy Byler wins state Principal of the Year

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education on Friday announced the 2018 Louisiana State Principal of the Year at the 11th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala. Tommy Byler, of North Vermilion High School in Vermilion Parish, was named the 2018 State Principal of the Year.

Byler has held various leadership positions during his 26-year career in education. He is currently the principal of North Vermilion High School. Under his leadership, the school has remained an A-rated school, and the school’s performance score has increased from a 92.9 to 119.0 over three years. Prior to taking the helm as principal, Byler served as the school’s assistant principal, athletic director and head football coach. Before joining the staff at North Vermilion, he was an athletic director and the head coach of basketball and softball at Erath High School. Byler also taught Biology II - Anatomy and Physiology, Physical Science and Algebra I. In addition to his classroom and leadership experience, he has held active roles in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and the Louisiana Association of Student Councils.

“The educators honored tonight are a fine representation of the high-caliber professionals we are fortunate to have in Louisiana schools,” said State Superintendent John White. “This is a chance to celebrate the profession of teaching, a chance to recommit to the effort of ensuring our teachers have what they need to do their job well. It’s a chance to recognize our state’s educators not only for their dedication to their students and their profession, but also for their demonstrated ability to educate and inspire their students through meaningful and effective learning experiences.”

In addition to announcing the overall state winners, the Department named the 2018 Elementary, Middle and High School Teacher and Principal of the Year winners. The 2018 Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Rosemary Grimm of Princeton Elementary School in Bossier Parish; the 2018 Middle School Teacher of the Year is Marcy Mahler, of Sixth Ward Middle School in Lafourche Parish; and the 2018 High School Teacher of the Year is Angelina Drago, of Hammond High Magnet School in Tangipahoa Parish.