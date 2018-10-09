DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for "B.R" Bernard Robert Landry, Sr., age 91, at 10:00 am Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Migues Cemetery.

Visitation will take place at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 am until service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 am.

A native and resident of Vermilion Parish, Bernard passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 2, 1927 to the late Walter and Lilly Rodriguez Landry, Bernard was one of six children. Better known as, "B.R", Bernard proudly served his country in the United States Armed Forces during the Korean Conflict. He was a good man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. Bernard enjoyed gardening, going on walks around Delcambre, and being with family. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Dorman and husband Tommy of Erath; Bernard “Benny” Landry, Jr. and wife Cindy of Lafayette; Craig Landry of California; Lilidell Barras and husband Kenny of Delcambre; Rodney Landry and wife Tina of Erath; John Landry and wife Christy of Delcambre and Joan Reaux and husband Todd of Erath; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; very good friend, Verlie Landry; and sitters, Mona Reed and Lacy Proulx

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Louise Leleux Landry; parents, Walter and Lilly Landry; and siblings, Hilda Landry Delcambre, Floella Landry Renard, Walter E. Landry, Jr., Floyd Landry LeBlanc, and Tilden Landry.

Pallbearers will be Heath Dorman, Keith Dorman, Lane Reaux, Drew Reaux, Jonathan Landry, and Mike Duhon.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Lamm Hospice for their care and support during these difficult times.

To view on-line obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.