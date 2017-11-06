“Squeaky” Stevens Lege

“Squeaky” Stevens

Pecan Island – A mass of Christian Burial for Irona Marie Stevens Lege, known to those who love her as “Squeaky”, will be held at 12 PM on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pecan Island. Interment will follow at the cemetery adjacent to the church.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Abbeville, LA on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be available on Wednesday morning at the Sacred Heart Church Hall in Pecan Island from 10:00 AM until the funeral begins at 12:00 PM.

A native of Opelousas, and a resident of Pecan Island, Squeaky was called home by her Heavenly Father on Saturday evening at the age of 61.

She was a homemaker for many years before becoming a hairdresser and hair color educator for Matrix International, which she continued to do for over 20 years. She has since worked at the Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter and the Desormeaux Women’s Foundation. She was a nurturing and loving mother who will be missed by many. A classy woman with a pretty smile who will be remembered for her love of games and friendly competition as much as for her fiery personality and love of family.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jerry Lege, Sr. of Pecan Island, sons Jerry Lege, Jr. and Steven Lege, and daughter, Tana Lege Pittman, as well as her 11 grandchildren and 9 siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood C. Stevens, Sr. of Plaquemine, LA and Eloise Gregory Stevens Arceneaux of Natchez, Mississippi.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Lege, Jr., Steven Lege, Nathan Lege, Scott Pittman, Christian Pittman, and Joshua Bertrand.

