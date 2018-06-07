Abbeville's 'Pee Wee' Meaux passes away at age of 93

Pervis “Pee Wee” Meaux

ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Pervis “Pee Wee” Meaux, 93, will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at St. Mary Magdelan Catholic Church with Fr. Glenn Meaux, Celebrants. Interment will follow at St. Mary Magdelan Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, June 8, 2018 from 6:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 8:00AM until the time of the service.

A native and resident of Abbeville, Mr. Meaux died at 9:50PM on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at his residence. Pee Wee spent his life with the lifelong noble intention of being of service to his family, friends, neighbors, community, and country. At a very early age he served as a seaman with the Merchant Marines, but as he attained the age of 18, he volunteered to serve his country in the US Army as a mechanic on one of the famed Higgins boats LCM (landing craft mechanical) in the south Pacific, where he lived, worked, and fought in unpleasant conditions during WWII in places such as Borneo and New Guinea. After his returned from the war, he married Rosalie Richard and they started Pee Wee’s Pest Control in Abbeville, LA. He was elected to serve the Vermillion Parish community as a Police Juror and was re-elected to serve several terms. He and his wife Rose were so proud of their son Fr. Glenn, who founded and today continues to serve the Catholic Mission in Haiti. He loved and spent much time with his grandchildren. After he lost Rose, his wife of 53 years to cancer, he married Fee grew to know her family as his own. They were married 14 years before her death in April of 2018.

He was a quiet man, very small in stature but huge in heart. He cared deeply about those he knew and did all he could to make their lives a little easier. He will be greatly missed and his legacy will live on.

He is survived by his sister, Laura Meaux Carret; children the Reverend Glenn Marshall Meaux, and Ginger Meaux Mathy and her husband, Mike; his grandchildren Sam Mathy and Hannah Mathy; stepchildren, Larry Miguez and his wife, Katrina; Marsha Langley and her husband, Leon; Kent Miguez and his wife, Lorene, Steve Miguez and his wife, Tamra and his step childrens families.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Rosalie Richard Meaux, and his wife of 14 years, Ophelia “Fee” Miguez-Meaux; and his parents, Whitney and Lucille Mouton Meaux.

Serving as pallbearers will be Neil Carret, Sam Mathy, Sam Falcon, Danny Falcon, Randal Hebert, and Jay Nunez.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Harold Hebert, Gen. Bob LeBlanc, Don Anderson, and David Trahan.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pee Wee’s caregivers, Enola, Sarah, Betty, Wendy and Jade.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to SOLT Haiti Mission at P.O. Box 1400 Abbeville, LA 70511 or the charity of your choice.

