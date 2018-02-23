Ada Bessard

July 15, 1928 - February 19, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Ada L. Bessard, 89 the former Ada Levine at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Mount Triumph Baptist Church with Bishop Raymond Captville, officiating.

She will await the resurrection in Saint Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 4:00-9:00 P.M. Friday, February 23, 2018 at Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church in Abbeville, LA.

Visitation will resume on Saturday at Mount Triumph Baptist Church 8:00 A.M until time of funeral service.

A native and resident of Abbeville, LA, she passed at 7:52 A.M. Monday, February 19, 2018 surrounded by her family.

She was a faithful member of Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church where she served as President of the Mission Department, Deaconess and Mother of the Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving daughter, Willia Dean Bessard of Abbeville, LA; two grandchildren, Anthony Reco Bessard and Jerome Blair Bessard both of Abbeville, LA; five great-grandchildren, Adriana Bessard, A’Layiah Bessard, A’myri Bessard, Janya Bessard and Jada Bessard; one sister, Lucille, L. Williams (Norman, Sr.); daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann L. Bessard of Abbeville, LA; a niece she loved like a daughter, Viola Sonnier of Abbeville, LA and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alpha Bessard; parents, Howard Levine, Sr. and Rozena Plowden Levine; one son, Wilton Bessard; five sisters, Neda L. Brailey, Stella L. Collins, Lizzie L. Levy, Lilly L. Sonnier and Alice L. Captville; eight brothers, Howard, Levine, Jr., Hebert Levine, Sr., George Levine, Sr., Eddie Levine, Jimmy Levine, Roy Levine, James Levine and William Levine.

Active pallbearers are Anthony R. Bessard, Brent Bessard, Jay Captville, Charles Dozier, Carl LeDoux and Enrick Maze.

Honorary pallbearers are Jerome Bessard, Marion Bessard, Alex Brailey, Sr., Lenwood Collins, Sterling Johnson, Norman Williams, Sr., Norman Williams, Jr., Alton Levine, Sr., Dallas Levine, Dalton Levine, Sr., Lennis Levine, Louis Levine, Sr. and Walter Levine, Sr.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Greene Street Abbeville, LA 70510.

