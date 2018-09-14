March 7, 1931 - September 8, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Visitation Service for Adam Hunter Jr. is scheduled for 8:30 A.M until 10:30 A.M. with Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Faith Hope Missionary Baptist Church – 407 Duroq Street, Abbeville, LA. Burial will be in Rudd & Hill Cemetery.

“Those we love are never really lost to us - we feel them in so many special ways-

through friends they always cared about and dreams they left behind, in beauty that they added to our days... in words of wisdom we still carry with us and memories that never will be gone... “

He leaves to cherish his memory: Two daughters, Jacqueline Hunter- Richard and Katherine Hunter both of Winston-Salem, NC. ; Two Sons, Adam Hunter III of Winston-Salem, NC. and Ollie J. Hunter (Shalana) of Abbeville, LA.; Two Sisters, Elizabeth Williams of Kaplan, LA. and Rosa Hunter-Smith of New Orleans, LA., Nine Grandchildren, Eight Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Geneva Montgomery Hunter; his parents, Adam and Catherine Primeaux Hunter; Two Brothers, Howard and Harold Hunter and One Sister, Lillian Hunter.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.