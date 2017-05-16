ABBEVILLE — Agnes Motty, 62 beloved sister and aunt died at Abbeville General Hospital on Tuesday May 9th, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 18th, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, in Abbeville. Interment will follow in St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at David Funeral Home 2600 Charity Street, in Abbeville. Visitation will continue from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM. A rosary will be prayed May 18th 9:30AM at David’s Funeral Home.

Agnes was a lifelong resident of Abbeville, graduating from Abbeville High School in 1973 and attended USL for 12 semesters. She completed Aetna Insurance course; she also worked at McDonalds in Abbeville.

Agnes/Nannan/Aunt Agnes enjoyed crafts, sewing and spending time with family. She seldom complained about anything and always had a positive attitude. If a date or name was needed by a family member we could always count on her for the correct information. Her greatest joy came from times with her god-child, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all and her memory will live on through the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

Survivors include her 8 sisters/brothers and respective spouses,

Elina Motty Long, Jeanerette, LA; Rebecca Motty Allain, wife of Raymond E. Allain, Sr., of Jeanerette, LA; James C. Motty of Pasadena, CA; Katherine Motty Camin of Cleveland, OH; Lawrence “Mouse” Motty former husband of Carlette LeBlanc Motty, of Abbeville, LA; Elizabeth Motty LeGros wife of Frank W. LeGros, Jr., of Katy, TX; Louis Motty of Abbeville, LA; Henry Motty, husband of Brenda D. Motty of Katy, TX.

She is further survived by 24 nieces and nephews:

Katherine Long Porter, New York, NY; Major James Stillman Long, II, USAF, Tampa Florida ; Raymond E. Allain, Jr., husband of Ashley Duhe’, Naples, FL; Virginia Allain Traylor, wife of Robert Edmund Traylor Lompoc CA; Jennifer Allain Bakale wife of Robert Eugene Bakale of Meyersville, MD; Robin LeGros Thompson, wife of John B. Thompson IV, Haslet, TX; Courtney Elizabeth LeGros Cooper, Katy TX wife of Michael W. Cooper; Felicity Motty Hardin, wife of David C. Hardin, Erath, LA; Carissa Motty Harrison wife of Bradley J. Harrison of Erath LA; Saul J. Motty husband of Melanie Nicks Motty Montgomery TX; Adrienne Ruth Motty Melancon, wife of Adam J. Melancon, Abbeville, LA; Henry B. Motty, husband of Stephanie Murray Motty of Madisonville, LA; Blaire Frances Motty Smith, wife of Dustin C. Smith, Dallas, TX.

She is further survived by 25 Great nieces and nephews:

Robert Martin Palmer, Jr., husband of Leslie Campbell Palmer of Austin, TX; Lauren Catherine Allain and Emily Ruth Allain of Naples FL; Madeline Allain de La Concha of Lompoc, CA; Liam Robert Bakale, Colin Luke Bakale, Collette Monique Bakale of Meyersville, MD.; Madison Elizabeth LeGros, Lanie Kate Thompson Haslet, TX; Zoe Cecilia Cooper, Hudson Michael Cooper of Katy TX; Hannah Michelle Hardin, Chloe Madison Hardin, Isabelle Nichol Hardin, Heather Connie Hardin, Nathan David Hardin of Erath, LA; Gabriel Joseph Tyler Harrison, Kira Elaine Harrison, Kayden Marie Harrison of Erath, LA; Emily Rene Goins, Kaylie Marie Goins of Montgomery TX; Mason Henry Melancon, Adelyn Ruth Melancon, Madeline Kate Melancon of Abbeville, LA;

She was predeceased by her mother Ruth Ann Miller Motty, her father Robert C. Motty, Sister Rose Motty and niece Monique Allain Palmer Meyer.

Pallbearers named are James C. Motty, Lawrence F. Motty, Louis Motty, Henry Motty, Raymond E. Allain Jr., Saul J. Motty, Major James S. Long, and Henry B. Motty.

Honorary Pallbearers, Raymond E. Allain, Sr., Frank W. LeGros, Jr.

