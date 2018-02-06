December 18, 2001 ~ February 4, 2018

MAURICE — Alana Brooke Duhon, 16, of Abbeville, LA died February 4, 2018 as a result of an automobile accident.

She was born December 18, 2001 in Lafayette. She is the daughter of Denry Duhon and Stacy Primeaux Duhon. She was a sophomore at North Vermilion High School where she was a member of the State Championship Lady Patriot Softball Team and was an active member of the 4H Club.

She was known by her parents as a "hot mess" and by her friends as the "Selfie Queen". She never took a selfie without sticking out her tongue or puckering her lips.

She will be truly missed by her sisters, Ashley and Amy Duhon, who fought daily for hugs that she didn't give freely. "Tauntie" will be greatly missed by her nephew, William Best. She is sharing her angel wings with one of her best friends, Sydney Colomb, who was in the fatal accident with her.

She is survived by her father, Denry Duhon of Meaux and her mother, Stacy Primeaux Duhon of Abbeville. Her two sisters, Ashley and Amy Duhon, her nephew, William Best. Her maternal grandmother Joyce Gisclair Anderson and her husband Donald, and paternal grandfather Ronald Paul Duhon.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather James Primeaux and his wife Barbara Hood Primeaux, and her paternal grandmother Virley Bodin Duhon.

Pallbearers will be her Godfathers Justin Bourque and Damien Duhon. Her uncle Bart Primeaux, and cousins Joshua Bourque, Dawson Bourque, Zachary Broussard, and Riley Baumgardner.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 8th from 2pm until 9pm, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 9th. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice, LA at 2pm by Rev Paul Bienvenu.

After the services, a gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Alphonsus' Church hall.

Love you SMG.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.