NEW IBERIA — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Albert Antoine, Sr. 91 at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Maria St. Julien officiating.

He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette, LA.

Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home commencing at 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

A resident of Jeanerette, LA, he passed at 2:05 P.M. Thursday, November 23, 2017 at his residence.

He leaves to cherish his fond memory, his wife, Victoria Triche Antoine of Jeanerette, LA; three daughters: Cynthia Antoine of Franklin, LA, Rebecca Gibson (Jackie) of Jeanerette, LA and Vickie Gibson (Robert) of New Iberia, LA; one son, Albert Antoine, Jr. of Jeanerette, LA; two sisters: Evelyn Lewis Antoine and Faye Antoine; one brother, Alfred Williams; one sister-in-law, Shirley Williams; step-mother, Lovenia Lewis Antoine all of Jeanerette LA; two step-sisters: Cynthia Jones of Columbus, OH and Anna Lewis of Lafayette, LA; one step-brother, Jerald Lewis of New Iberia, LA; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, numerous relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Ernestine Bradley Antoine; one daughter, Linda Faye Williams, one brother, Colbert Williams, two grandchildren: Donald Williams and Emile Williams; two great-grandchildren: Arianna Maxie and Quincey Mouton; one step-sister, Helen Shanette and a sister-in-law, Dora Williams.

Active pallbearers will be Albert Antoine, Jr., Robert Gibson, Sr., Robert Gibson, Jr., Paul Antoine, Gaspard Williams and David Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Alfred Wiles, Aaron Antoine, Jackie Ray, Rickey Webster, Butler Jackson and Earl Williams.

