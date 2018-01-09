September 13, 1973 ~ January 5, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath honoring the life of Albert Joseph Friou, 44, who died Friday, January 5, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery with Reverend Andre Metrejean officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Freddie Comeaux, Treg Comeaux, John Friou, Dalton Friou, Paul Friou, and Roddy Meaux.

Albert is survived by four siblings, Paul Friou and wife Dani, John Friou, Bonnie Cox and husband Jeffery, and Carmelita Gregory and husband Jeffery; stepmother, Rosa Newcomb; two nephews, Cam Friou and Josh Friou; one niece, and Kayle Friou, who he adored very much; godmother/aunt, Jeanette Friou; two other aunts, Velma Friou and Patricia Trahan; uncle, Dalton Friou and wife Sherilyn; and many couisins, nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randall Friou; mother, Barbara Trahan; sister, Carlotta Duhon; paternal grandparents, Aldest Friou and Isabelle Gaspard Friou; maternal grandparents Freddy Trahan and Lydie Trahan; aunts, Velta Friou and Tina Trahan Nugier; and godfather, Whitney Menard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 2:45 PM when the procession will depart for church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.