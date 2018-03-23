Albert Shelvin, Jr.

ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Albert “Mr. Steelhead” Shelvin, Jr., 81 at 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Church with Bishop B. K. Stevens, officiating.

He will await the resurrection in Saint Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. Saturday at the church until time of service.

A native and resident of Abbeville, LA, he passed on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his Katy, TX residence.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Albert Anthony Shelvin, III and Paul Michael Shelvin of Houston, TX; one daughter, Phyllis Shelvin of Houston, TX, one sister, Rita Reaux of Abbeville, LA and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Broussard Shelvin; his parents, Albert Shelvin, Sr. and Goldie Chatman Shelvin and one son, Russell Lee Shelvin.

Active pallbearers are Miles Reaux, Henry Dixon, Robert Bell Walker, Milton Plowden, Milton Willis and Gary Nolan.

Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Goodman, Peter Reaux, Albert Shelvin, Paul Shelvin and Trajan Merchant.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street Abbeville, Louisiana 70510.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.