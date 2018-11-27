July 11, 1942 ~ November 23, 2018

ABBEVILLE—A Mass of Christian Burial was be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 26, 2018, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Aldis Joseph Laviolette Jr., 76, who died Friday, November 23, 2018.

He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Al was born July, 11, 1942, to Leonice Saltzman and Aldis Laviolette Sr., in Gueydan, LA. He was the youngest of six children. He graduated in 1961 and served in the Louisiana National Guard as a platoon sergeant from 1964 to 1971. Al worked in the oilfield for over 20 years as a salesman. He worked as a car salesman for 25 years and retired at Frenzel Motors in 2017 owned by Jude Pere. Al started a band with friends in 1981 called Big Al and the Fa-Tras. They played for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, festivals, weddings, nursing homes, Ora’s 70th birthday, and Sky High for kids and his granddaughter’s non-profit. They were Governor Edwin Edwards’ band for every function he had. Al also played with family, friends, and the Couley Kenny band.

He is survived by his wife, Ora Ann Mitchell of 38 years; his son, Sean Gardiner and wife Rae; daughters, Rylee and Elayna; one stepdaughter, Angela Mouton Hebert; one granddaughter, Brittany Hebert, and grandson, Mark Hebert; one sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Lenny Benoit; and a bunch of great grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Eldrige and Alvis, wife, Ethyl and son, Tony; and stepson, Mark Mouton.

We would like to thank Ora Ann, Heidi, Sammy, and Lovie for the loving help. Love ya’ll, Pop Pop Al.

