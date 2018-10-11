April 15, 1931 ~ October 10, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Alede Marie Courville, 87, who died Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre' officiating the services.

He is survived by his two sons; Clayton and Chester Courville, both of Abbeville; two daughters; Clara and her husband Chester LeBlanc of Kaplan and Judy Stelly of Abbeville; his sister, Clarice Hayden of Covington; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Hargrave Courville; his parents, George Courville and the former Mary Fruge; and four brothers.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, October 12, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.