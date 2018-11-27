A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Alfred C. Villien, Sr., 88, was held on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 1:00PM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice. Mr. Villien passed away peacefully at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility in Maurice on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus, was celebrant at the Mass and conducted the funeral services. Burial took place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

A lifelong resident of Maurice, LA, and a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Alfred (better known as Al), was born to Joseph A. Villien, Sr. and Maude Gaidry Villien on July 22, 1930. He was the grandson of Maurice Villien, the founder of the Village of Maurice.

He is survived by his four loving children, Carl Villien, married to Cathy Villien, Carleen V. Sandoz, married to Sandy Sandoz, Gary Villien, married to Vanessa D. Villien and Alida C. Villien. He will always be loved and remembered by his seven grandchildren, Carla (Jared) Bellard, Denise (Jared) Trahan, Claire (Boyd) Hoyt, Ted (Katie) Villien, Hilary (Joey) Wynn, Chris (Diana) Sandoz and now in his loving arms, Angela C. Villien; as well as his fourteen great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Patrick, Alex, Annie, Noah, Reese, Avery, Cooper, Blake, Jackson, Thomas, Baylor, Sawyer and Beau.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 58 years, Audrey Duhon Villien, his nine siblings and his granddaughter, Angela Christine Villien.

Visiting hours were observed at Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice from 9 AM until the time of service, with a Rosary prayed at 11 AM.

Pallbearers were Ted Villien, Jared Bellard, Jared Trahan, Boyd Hoyt, Joey Wynn and Todd Cole.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the administration and staff of Pelican Pointe for the care given to their dad while in residence and Grace Hospice for the care given to him in recent months.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Villien family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA were in charge of funeral arrangements.