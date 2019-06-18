Alfred Lovelace Doucet

February 15, 1928 ~ June 14, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Alfred Doucet, 91, who died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with officiating the services.

He is survived by his son, Kendal Doucet and his wife, Michelle of Kaplan; two daughters, Vanessa Doucet of Florida and Rhonda and her husband, Wendall Broussard of Kaplan; one sister, Marie Murphy Doucet of Texas; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Racca Doucet; his granddaughter, Amber Roy; his parents, Reule Doucet and the former Adelle Dubois; and his son-in-law, Steve Lege.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed.

