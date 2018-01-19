Alfred Thibodeaux, Sr.

July 2, 1924 ~ January 17, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 19, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Alfred Thibodeaux, 93, who died Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Greg Cormier officiating the services.

Mr. Thibodeaux served in the United States Air Force during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Post #29 for 28 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Joyce T. Perry and his son-in-law Marshall Perry,

Kathryn Nezey (Joseph), and Connie Thibodeaux; son, Alfred Thibodeaux, Jr.; grandchildren, Kimberly Labbe (Jerome), Kodi Perry, Dana Howard, Leon Nezey, Antonio Thibodeaux; and great grandchildren, Avery Labbe, Ryan Labbe, Ryder Thibodeaux, Jaron Hoffpauir and Sahyra Howard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Thibodeaux; parents, Alphonse

Thibodeaux, Sr. and Penny Lemaire Thibodeaux; and siblings, Albert Thibodeaux Sr., Allen

Bert Thibodeaux, Alberta Dennis, Annie Mae Guidry, Alma Johnson and Alphonse Thibodeaux, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, January 19, 2018 from 8:30 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.