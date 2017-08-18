ABBEVILLE — Funeral services for Alice Lou Hebert is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 19, 2017 in the chapel of Kinchen Funeral Home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Rev. Lane Payne, pastor of New Life Church will officiate the service.

Alice Lou Hebert (72), a long-time resident of Abbeville passed away Thursday, August 17, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by two sisters, Lula Istre of Horn Lake, MS and Shirley Chargois of Sulphur, LA; eleven nieces, three nephews, and a host of great nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

She had a very special cousin, Della Hardy that she loved very much who was a great help to her.

Alice worked in the hotel industry for many years and was a loving and happy person to be around. She was also a person who really loved the Lord, and that love was reflected in the way she showed love to others.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Guastave Hebert and Mae Miller Hebert; four brothers, three sisters, and two nieces.

A special thanks goes out to Our Lady of Lourdes Staff, Dr. Hutchinson, Dr. Cain, the Cancer Staff of Abbeville General and St. Joseph Hospice.

Pall Bearers are: Rickey Menard, Jr., Rickey Menard, Sr., Kenneth Suire II, Chris Hardy, and Kevin Menard.

Honorary Pall Bearers are: Norris Istre and Ashley Sonnier.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.