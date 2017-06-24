Aline Bourque Broussard “Chinie”

September 22, 1915 ~ June 23, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Aline Bourque Broussard, 101, who died Friday, June 23, 2017 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Broussard, Jr., Samuel Broussard, Jr., Marcus Dubone, Kade Abshire, Mathieu Dubone, and Kameron Abshire. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Marvin Broussard.

She is survived by her two sons, Johnny Roy Broussard of Jackson, MS and Marvin Dale Broussard and his wife, Susan of Kentland, IN; two daughters-in-law, Kathleen McCoy Broussard of Fredericktown, MO and Mary Vidrine Broussard of Oberlin; seven grandchildren, Kristie Broussard Head and her husband, Steve of Fredericktown, MO, Melissa Broussard Kline and her husband, Todd of Fredericktown, MO, Thomas Broussard, Jr. and his wife, Karen of Jackson, MO, Machella Broussard Dubone and her husband, Mark of Moss Bluff, Ann-Jeanette Broussard Abshire and her husband, Kent of Kaplan, Samuel Broussard, Jr. of Center Point, and Johnathon Broussard and his wife, Jessica of Cleveland, MS; 16 great grandchildren, Sara, Kaitlyn, Michael, Jay, Ben, Patrick, Alaina, Reed, Addison, Marcus, Mathieu, Kade, Kameron, Sarah, Beth, and Mylie; and five great-great grandchildren, Eli, Kase, Xander, Maddox, Karter, and Kamille.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Roy Broussard; two sons, Thomas Louis Broussard, Sr. and Samuel Carol Broussard, Sr.; Parents, Joseph Bourque and the former Edith Angel David; five sisters, Laura B. Hebert, Olite B. Lee, Elise Bourque, Odile B. Trahan, and Agnes Hargrave; one brother, Louis Bourque; one granddaughter, Olivia Broussard; and one son-in-law, Charles Shivers.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.