December 24, 1941 ~ December 13, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 17, 2018, at New Life Church honoring the life of Allen John Thibeaux, 76, who died Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Lane Payne officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Kelly Mire, Jude Mire, Jason Thibeaux, Michael Thibeaux, Kevin Thibeaux, and John Thibeaux.

Allen is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Menard Thibeaux; three sons, Jason Thibeaux and his wife, Lawanda of Youngsville, Michael Thibeaux and his wife, Brandy of Abbeville, Kevin Thibeaux and wife, Kathy of Texas; one brother, Lynn “Poochie” Thibeaux of Erath; two sisters, Linda Thibeaux Goutierez of Erath, and Deanna Touchet of Erath; and twelve grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph Olin Thibeaux, and former Alice Hebert; one daughter, Katie Thibeaux; and one son, Wayne Thibeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

