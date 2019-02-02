ERATH — Funeral Services for Allen Joseph “Moe” Meaux, 60, will be 2:00PM Monday February 4, 2019 in David Funeral Home of Erath with Deacon Bill Vincent officiating. Burial will be a later date.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Monday, February 4, 2019 from 9:00AM until service time.

Moe, born in Abbeville and a resident of Erath passed away Friday February 1, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was employed as an operator off shore for Chevron, now Cox Operating for 32 years.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Alison B. Meaux of Erath ; his mother Lucy Mae Gaspard Meaux of Abbeville; his children, Louis Dreyer Jr. of Erath, April Meaux of Erath, and Allen Heath Meaux of Erath; siblings, Rebecca Broussard of Abbeville, Willis P. Meaux Jr., of Abbeville, Rachel Boudreaux and husband Jessy of Eunice, Rene Meaux of Madisonville, Ricky Meaux of Abbeville; 6 grandchildren, Kelsey Dreyer, Talan Mallet, Paige Mallet, Mason Dreyer, Kipton Dreyer, and Liam Dreyer, and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father Willis Meaux, and a brother in law Thomas Broussard.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405.