March 6, 1946 ~ January 10, 2019

ABBEVILLE—Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Baudoin Cemetery honoring the life of Allen Ray Hanks, Sr., 72, who died Thursday, January 10, 2019 at AMG Specialty Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Baudoin Cemetery with Deacon Cody Miller officiating the services.

Allen is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruby Hebert Hanks; one son, Allen Hanks, Jr. and his wife Tammi; three daughters, Linda Marie Foreman and her husband Anthony, Glenda Faulk and her husband Michael, and Dianna Henry and her husband Douglas; four brothers; five sisters; twenty grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zephrine Hanks and the former Azena Bertrand.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.