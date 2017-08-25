ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mr. Alton Noel, 83, will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville with Rev. Dave Rousse officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 9:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of the Kaplan area, Mr. Noel died at 9:49PM on Monday, August 21, 2017 at his residence. He proudly served his country in the U.S Navy. He also worked for Otis Engineering which became Halliburton as a Wire Line Specialist Supervisor for over 25 years. After retirement he hauled cattle throughout South Louisiana and was known for his mottos which included “You Call We Haul” and “Used, Abused, and Now Confused”.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Hartman Noel of Abbeville; two daughters, Joli Noel of Scott and Cherie S. Broussard and her husband Keith of Kaplan; four grandchildren, Matthew Bernard and wife Jamie, Parrish Broussard, Gabrielle Laughlin, and Baillie Broussard; three great grandchildren, Braxton Guilbeau, Connor Bernard, and Grayson Guilbeau; and a sister, Joyce Julia Meaux and her husband Shelly Meaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse Daniel Noel, Jr. and Eliza Maria Hebert Noel; three sisters, Anette Noel, Rita Mae Noel Hebert, and Amelia Lois Noel Roy; and two brothers, Louis Noel and Joseph Wilson Noel.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Bernard, Keith Broussard, Tylor Guilbeau, Wayne Hargrave, Jr., Taylor Stevens, and Ricky Stelly.

Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Russell Richard.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Compassus. Also a special thanks to Keith Broussard, Yvette Roy, Ricky Stelly, and Jody Guidry for their care and loving support.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.