ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Amanda Broussard Morgan, 81, will be held at 3:30PM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre’ Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 1 PM

A native of Henry and a lifelong resident of Erath, Mrs. Morgan died peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her residence at 11:55 PM after succumbing to her battle with cancer. She enjoyed cooking and being with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Morgan of Erath; three step grandsons, Damas Chandler, Tyler Bergeron, and Jesse Bergeron; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Herman Morgan; her parents, Lenes and Melina Soirez Broussard; and three sisters, Evelyn Hebert, Annie LeBlanc, and Lena Guidry.

Serving as pallbearers will be members of her family and friends.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.