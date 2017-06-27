Amson J. Duhon

July 3, 1920 ~ June 26, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Amson Joseph Duhon, 96, who died Monday, June 26, 2017 at his home in Meaux. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Matthew Hebert officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jason Meaux, Bryson Duhon, Frank Bradshaw, Cade Savant, Nick Guidry, J J. Turner, Chad Motty and Tony Savant. Readers at mass will be Bryson Duhon and Aimee LeBlanc Turner. Giftbearers will be Jennifer Meaux-Guidry, Libby Jeanne LeBlanc, and Lauren Duhon.

Throughout his life, Amson never ventured far from Acadiana nor lost the love he had for his land. As a child, he was stricken with polio, however, he overcame this crippling disease and went on to be a star basketball player in high school. While enrolled at SLI (now UL) he lived a few blocks from campus in a boarding house run by Mrs. Fisher, and the students who lived with her at that time became known as "The Fisher Boys". Amson was the last surviving Fisher Boy.

After college, Amson married and began raising a family in the small, rural community of Meaux. It was during this period of time in his life that he instilled the values the land and rich culture of South Louisiana could have on one's family. Amson became a successful rice farmer and cattle rancher, but still enjoyed the simple pleasures one can derive from raising a chicken or two, a few pigs, and tending to a family vegetable garden or growing ornamental roses.

Amson realized to be successful in life, one must balance hard work with leisure activities. He enjoyed going to his property in Forked Island to hunt and fish, socializing with family and friends, and attending sporting events. He especially enjoyed football and took great pleasure in watching his son play for Abbeville High School and was so proud when Michael was named to the Abbeville High Football Hall of Fame.

After his retirement from rice farming and cattle, he stayed very active. He continued to drop in on friends and played Bouree every Thursday well into his nineties. But his most rewarding moments experienced during his retirement years was the time he spent with his wife, his children, and their families. No holiday was complete without spending a few moments with Amson and listening to his stories that were woven from a full and fulfilling life.

He is survived by his four children, Janice Bradshaw (Frank), Liz Duhon, Cindy Duhon LeBlanc, and Mike Duhon (Debbie). He also leaves his beloved grandchildren: Jason Meaux (Laura), Jennifer Meaux-Guidry (Nick), Libby Jeanne LeBlanc, Aimee LeBlanc Turner (J. J.), Bryson Duhon (Kate) and Lauren Duhon as well as ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laura Baudoin, his parents Clopha Duhon and Elizabeth Stelly Duhon, his brother Edwin Duhon, one nephew Gaylan Duhon, sister Anite Duhon Savoy, brother-in-law Joe Savoy, and an infant grandson.

The family wishes to thank his physician and nephew, Dr. Neal Duhon. Also, the family would like to offer a sincere word of appreciation to his wonderful caregivers: Crystal Ainsworth, Alice Lynn Ainsworth, and Charlotte Louviere.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville on Wednesday, June 28th from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm; and on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am when the procession will depart for church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.