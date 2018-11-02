ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Andrea “Susan” St. Germain, 73 will be at 11:00AM, Monday November 5, 2018 at St. John Catholic Church in Henry with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville Sunday November 4, 2018 from 1:00PM until 10:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 3:00PM and 7:30PM. Visitation will resume Monday from 8:00AM until service time.

Susan, born in Morgan City, and a resident of Henry, passed away Thursday November 1, 2018 in Abbeville General Hospital. She enjoyed arts and crafts of all types and working with her hands. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Louis St. Germain Jr. of Henry, children, Troy D. St. Germain and wife Julie of Kaplan, Devin St. Germain and wife Linda of Henry, and Shannon St. Germain Sonnier and husband Kimble of Abbeville, sister, Corliss Robicheaux Verrett and husband Ray of Salado, TX. 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Hester Freeman Robicheaux, and a brother Russell Robicheaux.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777.