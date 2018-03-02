ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Angela T. Domingue, 50, will be 1:30PM Saturday, March 3, 2018 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Friday March 2, 2018 from 6:00PM until 10:00PM with the rosary to be prayed at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00AM until service time.

Angela, born in Gueydan and a resident of Henry, passed away Thursday March 1, 2018 at Lafayette General Hospital. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She loved the outdoors, especially camping and riding ATV’s with her family.

She is survived by her husband Chris Domingue of Henry; children Katie Marie Taylor and husband Kenneth of Mobile, AL and Noah Joseph Domingue of Henry; siblings Tena Touchet Brasseaux, and Roxanne Touchet both of Rayne, Clement Simoneaux III and wife Mandy of Dulac; a granddaughter Layla Marie Taylor.

She is preceded in death by her parents Henry Touchet and Ernia Mary Simoneaux

Condolences may be may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.