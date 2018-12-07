ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Angelique Gaspard is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath with burial in OLOL church cemetery. Father Andre Metrejean will be the Celebrant.

Angelique Gaspard (43) a long-time resident of Abbeville passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

She leaves to mourn her passing three children, Derrian Nolan, Jace Gaspard, and Layla Gaspard of Abbeville, LA; her mother, Annette Mergist of Erath, LA; her father, Ronald J. Gaspard of Abbeville, LA; her siblings, Andrea Gaspard, Lori Landry, Aaron Gaspard and spouse John Gaspard; daughter-in-law, Shawnye Maze; step-mother, Melinda Graham; nieces, Brooklyn Richard, Adia Gaspard, Brylee Gaspard, and two great nieces, five aunts, four uncles, and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by Mr. and Mrs. Adam Mergist; Mr. and Mrs. Edward Gaspard, Adam Gaspard, and Georgia Mergist.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 7, 2018 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Kinchen Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 700 P.M. Visitation will resume Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the funeral home from 8:00-10:30 A.M.

